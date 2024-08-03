Cebu City gov’t no comment yet on PUV modernization suspension

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu City Government has yet to take a definitive stance on the plea from modern jeepney operators and drivers opposing the resolution to temporarily suspend the modernization program.

“We will not make a stand regarding that matter yet,” said Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia in an interview on August 2.

“But, if that comes, mag prepare nami [City Government] how to address the transportation situation sa syudad,” he added.

Despite not making a stand yet, Garcia stated that he is willing to have a dialogue with modern jeepney operators on the matter.

On August 1, several modern jeepney cooperatives and corporations in Cebu united to express their strong opposition to Senate Resolution 1096. They urged President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. not to sign and approve the resolution.

Filed by Senator Raffy Tulfo and backed by 21 other senators, the resolution calls for the suspension of the government’s Public Transport Modernization Program (PTMP), formerly known as the Public Utility Vehicle (PUV) Modernization Program.

READ: Over 1,000 modern jeepneys in Cebu may face potential shutdown

22 senators want PUV modernization program put on hold

Operators warned of a potential transportation paralysis in Cebu if the resolution is enacted, citing substantial bank debts that would force them to cease operations and return their units to the banks.

“If madayon gyud ning suspension sa atoang modernization program, akong hangyo sa DBP (Development Bank of the Philippines) og Landbank nga magandam sila og garahe ug didto namo ibutang among mga sakyanan… Amo ng ipanguli,” said Ellen Maghanoy, chairman of the El Pardo Transport Cooperative (El Pardo TC).

READ: Cebu modern jeepney operators to march vs suspend jeep program move

Piston-Cebu hail Senate’s move to suspend PUV modernization

Modern jeepney operators have raised concerns about a perceived bias in the Senate resolution. They highlighted that 81 percent of jeepney operators have already consolidated their units in compliance with the program, while only 19 percent have not.

Despite being the majority, they feel the resolution primarily considers the interests of the non-compliant minority.

“81% mi ang nisanong, niuban, nisunod sa gobyerno. Pero ngano ang higayon karon, kami pay gisuspenso, kami pay dili supportahan, gialanganin… Bias ang resolution… Ngano ang 19% lang ila paminawon?” the president of the Mabolo Transport Cooperatives (Mabolo TC) said.

In response to the calls for a temporary suspension of PTMP, modern jeepney operators and drivers in Cebu will stage a rally on Monday, August 5.

The rally will commence at 8 a.m., with a march starting from Fuente Osmeña Rotonda. The route includes a unity walk along Fuente Osmeña, General Maxilom Avenue, and Echevarria Street, concluding at the LTFRB office. /clorenciana

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP