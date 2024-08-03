Pagasa: Habagat to bring cloudy skies, rains this Saturday
MANILA, Philippines — The prevailing southwest monsoon, locally called habagat, was seen to bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms to different parts of the country on Saturday, August 3.
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said in an early morning advisory that such atmospheric conditions may be expected in Western Visayas, Negros Island Region, Zamboanga Peninsula, and Palawan.
As for the rest of the country, generally fair weather may be anticipated throughout the day, Pagasa added.
READ: NDRRMC: Carina, Butchoy habagat killed 28 people
“Sa nalalabing bahagi naman ng ating bansa, kabilang na dyan ang Metro Manila, ay makararanas tayo muli ng mainit at maalinsangang panahon,” Pagasa weather specialist Daniel James Villamil said.
(For the rest of our country, including Metro Manila, we will again experience hot and humid weather.)
READ: 600,000 people displaced by ‘habagat’, ‘Carina’ intensifies slightly
“Maghanda pa rin tayo sa tyansa ng biglaan at panandaliang pagbuhos ng ulan na dulot ng thunderstorms,” he added.
(Let’s still prepare for the chance of sudden and brief rain showers caused by thunderstorms.)
Temperature
Pagasa likewise issued possible temperature ranges in key cities and areas of the country for August 3, as follows:
- Metro Manila: 24 to 33 degrees Celsius
- Baguio City: 17 to 24 degrees Celsius
- Laoag City: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius
- Tuguegarao: 25 to 34 degrees Celsius
- Legazpi City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius
- Puerto Princesa City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius
- Tagaytay: 23 to 33 degrees Celsius
- Kalayaan Islands: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius
- Iloilo City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius
- Cebu: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius
- Tacloban City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius
- Cagayan de Oro City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius
- Zamboanga City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius
- Davao City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius
On the country’s seaboards, Villamil said Pagasa did not raise any gale warning over any coasts for Saturday.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.