Pagasa: Habagat to bring cloudy skies, rains this Saturday

MANILA, Philippines — The prevailing southwest monsoon, locally called habagat, was seen to bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms to different parts of the country on Saturday, August 3.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said in an early morning advisory that such atmospheric conditions may be expected in Western Visayas, Negros Island Region, Zamboanga Peninsula, and Palawan.

As for the rest of the country, generally fair weather may be anticipated throughout the day, Pagasa added.

“Sa nalalabing bahagi naman ng ating bansa, kabilang na dyan ang Metro Manila, ay makararanas tayo muli ng mainit at maalinsangang panahon,” Pagasa weather specialist Daniel James Villamil said.

(For the rest of our country, including Metro Manila, we will again experience hot and humid weather.)

“Maghanda pa rin tayo sa tyansa ng biglaan at panandaliang pagbuhos ng ulan na dulot ng thunderstorms,” he added.

(Let’s still prepare for the chance of sudden and brief rain showers caused by thunderstorms.)

Temperature

Pagasa likewise issued possible temperature ranges in key cities and areas of the country for August 3, as follows:

Metro Manila: 24 to 33 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 17 to 24 degrees Celsius

Laoag City: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao: 25 to 34 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Tagaytay: 23 to 33 degrees Celsius

Kalayaan Islands: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius

Iloilo City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Cebu: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Cagayan de Oro City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius

On the country’s seaboards, Villamil said Pagasa did not raise any gale warning over any coasts for Saturday.

