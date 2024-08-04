Cloud clusters outside PAR may become LPA, Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — The state weather bureau is monitoring cloud clusters east of the Philippines, outside the country’s area of responsibility on Sunday.

In a morning forecast, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said it is not ruling out the possibility that these cloud clusters might develop into a low pressure area (LPA).

“Meron tayong mino-monitor na cloud clusters dito sa silangan ng ating bansa sa labas ng area of responsibility,” weather specialist Grace Castañeda said.

(We are monitoring cloud clusters east of our country outside the area of responsibility.)

“Continuous monitoring tayo sa posibilidad na magkaroon ito ng circulation at maging isang ganap na LPA sa mga susunod na araw,” she observed.

(We are monitoring the possibility it will have a circulation and may become a full LPA in the next few days.)

Habagat

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon, locally known as habagat, is forecast to bring rain over Palawan and Visayas.

“Patuloy pa rin umiiral ang habagat dito sa may bahagi ng Visayas at Mindanao kung saan ngayong araw, magdudulot ng mataas na tsansa ng ulan dito sa bahagi ng Palawan, maging sa bahagi ng Visayas,” Castañeda said.

(The southwest monsoon continues in some portions of Visayas and Mindanao where today, there will be a high chance of rain here in Palawan and the Visayas.)

“So, pag-iingat po para sa ating mga kababayan dyan sa posibilidad ng pagbaha at pagguho ng lupa,” she added.

(So, locals should be careful with the possibility of flooding and landslides.)

Castañeda likewise reported that isolated rain showers will prevail over the rest of the country due to the habagat and localized thunderstorms.

Pagasa did not raise a gale warning in the country’s seaboards.

