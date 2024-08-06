Visayas governors ink manifesto of support to President Marcos

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Governors from the Visayas regions officially declared their support for President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s administration during the opening salvo of Cebu Province’s 455th Founding Anniversary at the Capitol on Monday.

Present in the event were governors of Siquijor, Eastern Samar, Southern Leyte, Iloilo, Guimaras, Negros Occidental, Aklan, and Bohol, who also pledged to support Marcos’ campaign rally, Bagong Pilipinas.

Their support was expressed through signing a manifesto which was one of the highlights of the opening salvo.

Prior to the governors signing it, officials from the Cebu Province including the highly urbanized cities, handed their manifesto to the First Lady Marie Louise “Liza” Marcos, the event’s guest of honor.

“This united Cebu Island is now stronger than ever. This unity pervades and prevails throughout all of our towns, cities, even down to our barangays. And as we have shown a manifesto, we know without any question, without any ifs, ands, or but, we the united Cebu, stand firmly behind the leadership of our President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.,” Governor Gwendolyn Garcia said in her speech.

“This is a statement and a commitment, as well as a challenge to my fellow governors. Now, more than ever, let our voice ring out in the entire Philippines. As leaders, as chief executives who understand the burdens that we must face, multiply a thousand times for the President himself,” Garcia said.

“If we need to move forward, we must move forward. We can only do this with a united country and it is in the hands of the governors who will need each province to rally all political leaders of your respective provinces for and in support of the man we chose to lead us, no other than President Bongbong Marcos. Challenge given is a challenge accepted,” Garcia added.

From their seats, the governors then replied in chorus, “Challenge accepted” and proceeded to sign the manifesto.

Governor Ben Everdone of Eastern Samar, who spoke on behalf of the other Visayas governors, said in a short message, said that they “affirm” their support to Marcos.

Everdone, together with Siquijor Governor Jake Villa, Southern Leyte Governor Damian Mercado, Iloilo Governor Arthur Defensor, Guimaras Governor JC Rahman Nava, Aklan Governor Jose Enrique Miraflores, and Bohol Governor Erico Aris Aumentado, then took a photo with FL Marcos to mark the occasion.

Later that day, the Department of Health turned over Mobile Facility Clinics to all the provinces in the Visayas regions.

