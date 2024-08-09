City Council pushes for strict enforcement of 20% student fare discount

CEBU CITY, Philippines – With the new academic year in full swing and students relying heavily on public transportation, a local legislator urged strict implementation of the Student Fare Discount Act or RA 11314.

City Councilor James Cuenco proposed a resolution, which calls for public transportation operators to comply with the mandatory 20 percent fare discount for students that applies to all modes of public transport in the city.

“A student shall be entitled to a grant of twenty percent (20%) discount on domestic regular fares, upon personal presentation of their duly issued school identification cards (IDs) or current validated enrollment form, supported by the prescribed government-issued identification document,” the resolution stated.

The resolution was approved by the council during their regular session on August 7.

READ: LTFRB told: Remind transport operators about student discount

Duterte signs Student Fare Discount Act

The resolution points out that the Constitution mandates the state to make quality education accessible to all citizens and provide various financial aids to students, particularly those underprivileged.

The Student Fare Discount Act aligns with this by offering financial relief through discounted transportation fares.

“The State shall protect and promote the right of all citizens to quality education at all levels, and shall take appropriate steps to make such education accessible to all,” the resolution read.

As of August 2024, around 1.7 million students are enrolled in schools across Central Visayas, according to the Department of Education in Region 7 (DepEd-7).

With the target enrollment still set at 2 million, the majority of these students rely on public transportation to get to and from school.

READ: LTFRB-7 reminds PUVs: Students, PWDs still entitled to fare discount

The resolution highlights this growing demand for transportation.

It stated that commuting remains the primary mode of travel for students and urges all public transport operators, including jeepneys, buses, taxis, and tricycles, to grant the mandated fare discounts.

“Commuting via public utility jeepneys, public utility buses, taxis, and other similar vehicles-for-hire, and tricycles remain the primary choice for commuters,” it read.

With this, Cuenco requested the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board – Regional Franchising and Regulatory Office VII (LTFRB-RFRO VII) to enforce the law rigorously.

It also calls on the Cebu City Traffic Management Coordination Committee (TMC) and the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) to support these efforts by conducting information drives and placing signs in school zones and public utility vehicle terminals. /clorenciana

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP