Team TLTG-Go For Gold young triathletes shine in Ironkids Davao

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two of the young athletes from the Talisay Luigi Triathlon Group (TLTG)-Go For Gold claimed the top honors in the IRONKIDS Philippines duathlon held in Davao City on Saturday, August 10.

Leading the charge was eight-year-old John Luigi Remolino II, the grandson of renowned triathlon coach Roland Remolino.

John Luigi showcased his burgeoning talent by capturing the title in the 6-8 years old category, completing the run-bike-run event in an impressive 11 minutes and 54 seconds.

READ: IRONKIDS: Kids with iron hearts and iron wills

With this performance, he might follow the footsteps of his uncle, Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) double silver medalist Andrew Kim Remolino.

John Luigi’s split times were nothing short of exceptional: 3:25 for the first run, 5:39 for the bike leg, and a swift 1:45 for the final run. His excellent performance outpaced 34 other competitors, securing him the top spot.

READ: Cebuano athletes excel in IRONKIDS Lapu-Lapu 2024

Trailing him was John Benedict Santos who finished second with a time of 13:05, while Amir Kian Buensuceso claimed third place in 13:45.

11-12 YEARS OLD CATEGORY

In the 11-12 years old category, Zachary Angelo Da Silva, a champion in April’s IRONKIDS Philippines Lapu-Lapu race, added another feather to his cap by taking the title with a time of 27:24.

READ: Ironkids: 125 young triathletes show wares in Palawan tilt

Da Silva completed his first run in 7:35, clocked 14:46 on the bike, and finished the final run in 4:15.

His victory was well-earned, as beats R.C. Hernandez, who came in second at 30:07, and Axel John Yurong, who finished third in 30:28.

Da Silva’s teammates, Elmo Casila and Sherwin Lazo, took fourth and fifth places, respectively, while Saffi Vanicka Son secured second place in the girls’ 11-12 years old category.

The TLTG-Go For Gold team went on claiming a podium finish from Cristy Ann Perez after finishing second in the girls’ 13-15 years old category.

Zoe Da Silva also delivered a strong performance, finishing second in the girls’ 9-10 years old division, while Althea Arciaga earned second place in the girls’ 6-8 years old category.

In the boys’ 6-8 years old category, Savier Belleza finished in sixth place.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP