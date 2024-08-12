UCLM reigns supreme in Cesafi Esports League’s Valorant tourney

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu Mandaue (UCLM) toppled the University of San Carlos (USC) to be crowned as the kings of the Valorant competition in last Sunday’s Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Esports League (CEL) Pre-Season tournament held at the SM Seaside City Cebu’s Mountain Wing.

In the high-stakes best-of-three finals, UCLM edged out USC with a 2-1 victory.

John Reymar Laresma, delivered a masterclass in the first-person shooter game Valorant, racking up an impressive 50 kills and eight assists, and averaging 227.3 points.

READ: USJ-R lords Cesafi Esports League’s MLBB Pre-Season tilt

Laresma’s dominating performance earned him the coveted title of “Most Valuable Player” of the tournament.

UCLM set the tone early, outplaying USC in Game 1 with a decisive 13-6 win.

READ: All-Cebuana Esports team reaping success on MLBB world stage

USC regrouped and fought back fiercely in Game 2, leveling the series with a 13-8 triumph.

However, UCLM proved their mettle, closing out the series with a 13-8 victory in Game 3, securing their place at the top.

READ: Cesafi Esports League: USJ-R, UCLM beat foes over the weekend

UCLM’s Valorant roster included Markly Bry Canton, Rigil Kent Payo, Samuel Gabriel Pino, Justin De Castilla, Louie Jay Labajo, and Kent Jyls Noel.

The CEL tournament also featured the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang championship, where the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) swept USC in three straight games during their best-of-five finals.

This action-packed pre-season event serves as a prelude to the upcoming CEL regular season that is set to kick off this September.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP