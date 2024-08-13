Visayan Electric update: Residential rate down by P0.71/kwh for Aug-Sep billing

Residential consumers of Visayan Electric can look forward to a rate reduction of ₱0.71/kWh, bringing the total rate to ₱12.56/kWh for the August-September billing cycle. For a household consuming 200 kWh per month, this translates to a savings of approximately ₱142 on their upcoming bill.

For electrical emergencies, Visayan Electric may call the customer service hotline 230-8326 or send a message through the official Visayan Electric Facebook page.

The reduction is primarily due to a decrease in electricity prices in the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM), which has helped lower generation costs.

Additionally, the current rate includes the third installment of deferred payments from May, as mandated by the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) under Order 2024-01MC. The ERC directive, issued last June, required all distribution utilities nationwide to stagger the payment of May’s electricity purchases from WESM across four months, from June to September. The ERC implemented this measure to ease the financial burden on consumers following a spike in electricity rates in May, triggered by red and yellow alerts in the power grid.

Visayan Electric President and COO, Raul Lucero, encouraged consumers to continue monitoring their electricity usage, noting that the staggered payments will impact bills until September. “While we are benefiting from a decrease in generation costs this month, it’s important to make it a habit to be mindful of our electricity use so that we can manage our bill,” Lucero explained.

The electric utility also urged consumers to take precautions during the rainy season to avoid electrical hazards. Lucero advised consumers who live in flood-prone areas to turn off breakers immediately as soon as floodwaters begin to rise. He also advised the public to stay away from fallen poles and electrical wires as these could cause electrocution.

