Weaving Waves: A celebration of Filipino fashion at Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu

A dazzling fusion of culture and couture was brought to life by Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu, transforming into a vivid showcase of Filipino artistry with the “Mano-Mano: Weaving Waves” fashion show on August 11, 2024. As part of the Filipino Fest, a monthly celebration dedicated to the richness of Filipino heritage, the two-day event held on August 10 and 11 offered a breathtaking display of local craftsmanship.

The runway, which served as the highlight of the month on August 11, became a stage where tradition met modernity, with the waves of the Philippine seas woven into every intricate design. With each piece, the evening paid homage to the soul of the Philippines, reflecting the nation’s deep cultural roots and forward-looking spirit.

The event was nothing short of spectacular. It offers a visual journey through the diverse cultural landscapes of the Philippines.

Hosted within the luxurious surroundings of a five-star hotel luxury in Mactan, the fashion show was more than just a display of style; it was a homage to the artistry and traditions embedded in the fabric of Filipino society.

Filipino Fest began in April this year as a monthly event at Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu.

According to Clarissa Joy Pangatungan, the digital marketing officer of the resort, each event is carefully curated to showcase a different facet of Filipino culture, with previous months focusing on culinary arts, sports, and now, fashion.

“Filipino Fest is a monthly activity we do here at Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu. This is actually to give way to support our local culture and pride of our heritage,” Pangatungan said.

The fashion show, aptly named “Mano-Mano,” which translates to “hand-to-hand,” reflected the meticulous craftsmanship behind each piece.

The theme, “Weaving Waves,” was a poetic tribute to the traditional process of weaving, a craft deeply rooted in Filipino history, particularly in the Visayas region. The designs drew inspiration from the ocean waves surrounding the island, which mirrored the fluidity and grace of the sea in every thread woven into the fabric.

Dexter Alazas, the Cebuano designer behind the collection, has long been an advocate for local weaves. His Hablonuevo collection, which was the centerpiece of the show, reimagined the traditional Hablon of Argao, Cebu, blending these classic weaves with modern design elements.

“The collection that I created for the show, Mano Mano, is about weaving waves, so since we are here at Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu, it’s all about the weaves of Cebu,” Alazas shared.

“We are promoting Cebu and Bohol weaves, and as of the moment, we interpreted them into Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao designs, encompassing the arts, culture, and intricacies of the weaving industry in the country,” he added.

The fashion show was a vivid representation of the diverse cultural heritage of the Philippines, with each segment dedicated to the three main island groups—Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

The designs inspired by Luzon offer a profound homage to the traditional Filipiniana dress, celebrated for its iconic butterfly sleeves that have long symbolized grace and cultural heritage.

Each piece intricately incorporates elements of this classic attire, skillfully blending refined details with modern silhouettes. This thoughtful fusion results in a striking harmony between time-honored tradition and contemporary fashion.

As the spotlight shifted to Mindanao, the audience was captivated by designs that exuded an air of mystery and royalty.

The dark, rich colors of the fabrics mirrored the natural dyes found in Lake Sebu, a region renowned for its traditional crafts. The intricate patterns and luxurious textures of these pieces beautifully captured the essence of Mindanao’s cultural heritage.

The evening reached its crescendo with the presentation of designs inspired by the Visayas, particularly Cebu.

These pieces were a celebration of the region’s vibrant festivals and the joyful spirit of its people. The vivid colors and intricate patterns of the Hablon weaves were a testament to the artistry and craftsmanship of the Visayan people. Each creation was a lively and colorful reflection of Cebu’s festive spirit, island charm, and exuberance.

For Alazas, the event was not just a platform to showcase his designs but also a meaningful collaboration with Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu.

He said that the partnership reflects on promoting local talent and heritage on a global stage, especially since Dusit Thani, a renowned Thai brand, extends its support to Filipino culture.

“It’s been a very strong partnership ever since last year…Now that they approached me again, this is something that we are so happy and honored to be one of Cebu’s designers advocating local designs,” he said.

Pangatungan also shared the same sentiment. She noted that supporting local artisans is their primary aim.

“We invite local sellers that sell local handicrafts or anything that’s Filipino-made or Cebuano-made. It’s our support to them where they can freely display their products, and we don’t charge anything,” she explained.

The Mano-Mano: Weaving Waves fashion show was more than just a display of style; it was a celebration of the Filipino spirit, woven into every thread and stitch. It highlighted the rich culture of the Philippines and brought together tradition and modernity in a harmonious blend.

As Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu continues to celebrate Filipino heritage through its monthly Filipino Fest, events like these reflect the beauty and depth of our cultural heritage, offering both locals and visitors a chance to connect with the soul of the Philippines.

