PRO-7 probes possible link of group behind Cebu robberies to other crimes

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) is investigating whether the identified suspects in the recent pawnshop robberies in Cebu City were involved in previous robbery incidents in the region.

This comes after police uncovered that four of the suspects were allegedly connected to the Parojinog robbery group, which is based in Mindanao.

“We are conducting a comprehensive investigation, not only for this incident but also to determine if there is any connection to previous robbery incidents. Of course, it is clear that some or most of the perpetrators are from other regions, so we are coordinating with other regional offices and national support units to identify those involved and understand the events blow by blow,” stated Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, PRO-7 spokesperson.

The robbery took place along Calderon Street in Brgy. Ermita on August 8. In just a few seconds, the perpetrators took P15 million worth of jewelry from two pawnshops in the area before fleeing the scene.

Pelare also mentioned that the Special Investigation Task Group (SITG) is coordinating with other police units and closely monitoring entry and exit points.

This is to prevent the at-large suspects from fleeing elsewhere. It was revealed earlier that two suspects are still in Cebu, while another two have already left the province.

Aside from monitoring exit points, intelligence officers have also been deployed across Central Visayas.

While the investigation is ongoing, the SITG achieved a breakthrough after arresting the suspect accused of driving the sports utility vehicle (SUV) used as a getaway vehicle in the robbery.

Marcial Ponesto, 31, was apprehended while onboard the SUV at a vacant lot in Brgy. Paknaan, Mandaue City, at around 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

With this development, PRO-7 regional director Police Brigadier General Anthony Aberin commended the SITG, noting that the suspect’s arrest will aid in apprehending his accomplices.

According to Pelare, the regional director is confident that the robbery case will be solved in due time.

Additionally, Pelare mentioned that the SITG has been given full liberty to investigate the possible involvement of a policeman who owned the SUV and is considered a Person of Interest (POI).

Pelare also disclosed that following the robberies, which occurred in broad daylight in downtown Cebu City, security adjustments will be made.

It was noted that the armed suspects attacked after the beat patrollers assigned to the area had left to conduct roving patrols in a different location.

Moreover, law enforcers will meet with the management of various business establishments for an assessment to develop recommendations on how they can protect themselves from being vulnerable to criminals.

