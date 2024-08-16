Dela Rosa intends to seek SC clarification if ICC issues arrest warrant

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, who previously stated he was unbothered by the impending International Criminal Court (ICC) ruling, said that he would seek clarificatory relief before the Supreme Court (SC) if an arrest warrant were issued against him.

Dela Rosa made the pronouncement in a virtual press conference on Friday after he was asked what legal recourse he would take if there were an arrest warrant from the ICC, specifically whether he would seek the SC’s help.

“Isa (One). That’s a remedy, we will seek for a clarificatory relief from the Supreme Court, and the Supreme Court ruling will be binding to everyone,” said dela Rosa.

According to the senator, he cannot seek a clarificatory relief before the issuance of a warrant; otherwise, the SC wouldn’t have anything to “clarify.”

“So hintayin natin na mag-labas ng warrant (Let’s wait for the warrant to be issued) then we will seek for a clarificatory relief from the Supreme Court,” he said, adding that once a clarificatory relief has been filed, the ICC would not be able to implement its warrant.

Talks about ICC warrants have resurfaced after retired Supreme Court Justice Antonio Carpio said on Tuesday night that the investigation of the ICC prosecutor into the brutal campaign against illegal drugs had reached a pivotal point.

According to Carpio, the “day of reckoning” for former President Rodrigo Duterte and his allies is coming closer, citing reports that ICC arrest warrants will be issued “sometime in September.”

Dela Rosa was among those mentioned in the crimes against humanity complaint before the ICC, being the chief implementer of Duterte’s brutal and bloody drug war dubbed as “Oplan Tokhang.”

With the looming ICC warrant reportedly on the way, Dela Rosa was asked whether his public appearances and activities would continue or if he would go into hiding.

To which he replied, “Bakit ako magtatago (Why would I hide)?”

The former top cop then insisted that ICC’s warrant is not enforceable in the Philippines, citing “lack of jurisdiction.”

“I am sure — kung makiusap ang interpol sa ating PNP [ay] ide-decline ng PNP (if Interpol pleads with our PNP, they will decline) because they know for a fact that [the] warrant has no jurisdiction over us,” he said.

