Labangon fire razes P1.3M properties, displaces 81 families

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Properties worth P1.3 million were destroyed in a fire that broke out in a residential area in Bugnay 2, Sitio Lutaw-Lutaw in Brgy. Labangon, Cebu City on Saturday morning, August 17.

The fire also displaced 81 families, consisting of 306 individuals, according to the Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS).

Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported when the fire broke out in the thickly populated community in Bugnay 2.

The fire victims are currently accommodated at the Labangon Bliss Elementary School and were already provided with packed meals by the Cebu City government.

Labangon fire

In a report, the Cebu City Fire Station (CCFS) said that the fire started in the house owned by Arlinda Pamugas at around 6:35 a.m. It was raised to first alarm at 6:39 a.m. and second alarm at 6:43 a.m.

The fire was placed under control at 7:40 a.m. and was finally put out at 8:17 a.m.

Senior Fire Officer 2 (SFO2) Wendell Villanueva, CCFS information officer, said that the fire quickly spread to nearby homes that were made of concrete and light materials.

He said that the proximity of the homes that were built next to each other was also a factor in the spread of the fire.

Villanueva said that the Saturday morning fire burned 28 homes and damaged two others that were built on a 600 square meter property.

But he could not yet say what caused the fire as their investigation is still ongoing.

