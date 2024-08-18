Honda Cars Cebu grows 10,000 native trees for a greener tomorrow

In a commendable effort to promote environmental sustainability, Honda Cars Cebu has made significant strides in its ambitious tree-growing initiative, the “ACMobility ACRE movement.” This project, driven by the commitment of Honda’s sales, aims to grow 10,000 trees in two years, with the goal nearing completion as of August 2024.

If we don’t do something, our children and grandchildren will not have the same enjoyable life that we have today. Steve Gingco Chief Operating Officer (COO) Honda Cars Cebu

On August 7, 2024, Honda Cars Cebu visited the Carbon Forest Site at Kan-Irag, Cebu, to review the progress of this impactful environmental campaign. The movement underscores Honda’s dedication to environmental protection, where for every car sold, one tree is planted and taken care of.

“We are thinking of the future generations that we have. So, we initiated the program called the ACMobility ACRE Movement. If we don’t do something, our children and grandchildren will not have the same enjoyable life that we have today,” cites Honda Cars Cebu Chief Operating Officer (COO) Steve Gingco.

Gingco also emphasized that what they are doing is a tree-growing initiative, which strays from the typical tree-planting activity, to address specific pain points: maintain sustainability and impactfulness.

Executives and team members from different Honda Cars branches gathered for the ACMobility ACRE movement.

The activity gathered employees and executives from Honda Cars Philippines and Honda Cars branches in Cebu, Mandaue, Iloilo, and Cagayan de oro.

Milestones and impact

The Carbon Forest Site, nestled in the scenic area of Kan-Irag, has been a hub of activity as part of this initiative. Initially targeting the growth of 10,000 trees over two years, Honda Cars Cebu has already achieved remarkable success. As of the latest update, more than 9,000 trees have been nurtured, with the ambitious target set to be fulfilled by the end of August 2024.

Among the trees planted were Philippine native trees such as Toog, Tuai, Lagnob, Narra, and the like. In the words of Gingco, “We want to make sure that the carbon forest that we develop will be natural, we don’t plant any species that is foreign to the Philippines since it’s the creation of the ecosystem.”

The progress at the Carbon Forest Site is a testament to the dedication and hard work invested in this project. The effort not only contributes to reforestation but also helps in offsetting carbon emissions, thereby playing a crucial role in mitigating climate change. The growth and care of these trees are vital steps in restoring and preserving the local ecosystem, providing numerous environmental benefits, including enhanced air quality and biodiversity.

Honda Cars Cebu’s initiative exemplifies how corporate responsibility and environmental stewardship can intersect to create meaningful change. By integrating tree-growing with their sales strategy, the company is setting a precedent for other businesses to follow, showing that every action—big or small—can have a positive impact on the planet.

Looking ahead, Honda Cars Cebu is dedicated to continuing such initiative in the hopes of completing their current goal and furthering that target number of native trees planted and grown.

For more information about this initiative, visit the official Facebook page of Honda Cars Cebu, call 0925 300 0593, or send an email to [email protected].

advt.