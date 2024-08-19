Young bowlers dominate SUGBU Doubles tournament

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Young keglers Joma Avila and Clyde Lim emerged victorious at the Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) Doubles Shootout, held last Sunday, August 18, at the SM Seaside City Cebu Bowling Center.

Avila, just 17 years old, and Lim, 22, outperformed their more experienced competitors, amassing an impressive total of 1,694 pinfalls over four games to secure the championship.

Their victory was highlighted by a tournament-high 442 pinfalls in the final game, sealing a dominant and well-deserved win.

Throughout the tournament, the duo showcased remarkable consistency, never dipping below 400 pinfalls in any game.

Their journey began with a solid 417 pinfalls in the first game, followed by 433 in the second, 402 in the third, and a commanding 442-pinfall finish.

SUGBU President Edgar Alqueza expressed high hopes for the young talents, noting that the organization is dedicated to nurturing Avila and Lim’s skills with an eye toward their future representation of Cebu, or even the Philippines, in international competitions.

The runner-up spot went to former national team member Jomar Jumapao and his partner Aui Padawan, who tallied 1,667 pinfalls. Completing the top three were MJ Villa and Rommel Calipay, who finished with 1,582 pinfalls.

The fourth to 10th placers were Vivian Padawan and Robert Sarvida (1,576), Nestor Ranido and Manny Bueno (1,534), Mabs Villamin and Maeng Viloria (1,510), Rene Ceniza and Rey Velarde (1,504), GJ Buyco and Heber Alqueza (1,479), Noli Valencia and Roger Asumbrado (1,442), and Ted Convocar and Lemuel Paquibut (1,440), respectively.

