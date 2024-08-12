Hodgkinson and Sarvida tops SUGBU doubles bowling tournament

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Expatriates Mark Hodgkinson and Robert Sarvida delivered a stellar performance at the Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) Doubles Shootout held on Sunday at the SM Seaside City Cebu Bowling Center.

Hodgkinson, an Australian who is married to a Filipina, teamed up with Filipino-American Sarvida, who is currently vacationing in the Philippines, to claim the tournament’s top honors.

The dynamic duo posted an impressive total of 1,585 pinfalls across the four-game series.

After a solid start, they hit their stride in the second round with 417 pinfalls, followed by their best game of 427 pinfalls in the third round.

They secured their victory with a strong final round, adding 400 more pinfalls to their tally.

Sarvida is also backing the SUGBU National Open scheduled later this year.

Former Philippine team member Jomar Jumapao and his partner Aui Padawan claimed second place with a commendable 1,543 pinfalls, peaking in the final round with 425.

GJ Buyco and Maeng Viloria rounded off the top three, amassing 1,531 pinfalls. Despite achieving the tournament’s highest single-game score of 441 in the second round, followed by 404 in the third, they fell just short of overtaking the leaders.

The tournament also saw strong performances from the other pairs, with Nestor Ranido and Arthur Tapaya finishing fourth (1,512 pinfalls), followed by Noli Valencia and John Galindo in fifth place (1,486 pinfalls).

Ted Convocar and Lemuel Paquibut secured sixth place (1,444 pinfalls), while Uwe Schulze and Roy Esolana (1,442 pinfalls), Orly and Dory Enoveso (1,404 pinfalls), and Vivian Padawan and Geff Buyco (1,379 pinfalls) rounded off the top nine.

