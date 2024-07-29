Alqueza is SUGBU’s ‘Bowler of the Month’ for July

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Seasoned kegler Edgar “Egay” Alqueza clinched the “Bowler of the Month” for July of the Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) after topping the tournament on Sunday, July 29, at the SM Seaside City Cebu Bowling Center.

Alqueza who happens to also be the president of SUGBU automatically earned the finals ticket after emerging as the top kegler during the qualifying round.

He scored a total of 1,145 pinfalls among 20 bowlers that competed in the tournament. Trailing him in second place was Lemuel Paquibut with 1,029 pinfalls, followed by Roy Esolana with 1,007 pinfalls, Nestor Ranido with 995 pinfalls, and Dodong Dante with 990 pinfalls.

In the knockout-ladder round, Dante defeated Ranido in 197-182 pinfalls. Dante advanced into the next round but got beaten by Esolana 170-183, giving the latter the semifinals ticket.

However, Esolana bowed down to Paquibut with 196-206. Paquibut’s win forged him a championship match with Alqueza.

Still, Alqueza emerged victorious and the title in hand after scoring 168 pinfalls over Paquibut’s 145 pinfalls.

