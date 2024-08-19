Bemedalled runners Torregosa, Paraase flex winning forms in Hoka Trilogy Run Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two of Cebu’s renowned female runners, Artjoy Torregosa and Asia Paraase, dominated their respective distances in the Hoka Trilogy Run Asia Cebu Leg 3 on Sunday, August 18, at the South Road Properties (SRP).

Torregosa, the reigning “Most Outstanding Athlete” in the 2024 National Private Schools Athletic Association (PRISAA) Games, was the fastest female runner in the 32-kilometer race, while Palarong Pambansa’s golden girl in athletics, Paraase, ruled the 10k race.

Torregosa finished the 32k race, which was marred by an early morning heavy downpour, in two hours, 24 minutes, and nine seconds.

She defeated fellow elite runner Lizane Abella, who clocked in at 2:28:32 to place second. Claiming the third spot was another elite runner, Kay Razel Cundangan, who crossed the finish line in 2:31:11.

Jason Padayao joined Torregosa on top of the podium after ruling the men’s 32k race in 2:01:35, while Arneil John Mercado settled for second place in 2:16:02, and Christian Saladaga rounded off the top three finishers with a time of 2:27:05.

Meanwhile, Paraase, who recently bagged two gold medals and a bronze in the 39th Kadayawan Davao City Athletics Meet, added another feather to her cap by topping the women’s 10k race.

She finished the race in 43 minutes and 12 seconds, while Jeanly Mata, a fellow varsity trackster, trailed her in second place at 46:31, followed by Maria Carmela Quijano in third place at 47:36.

On the other hand, the top three male finishers in the 10k race were Ralph Nino Latigo (34:44), Prince Joey Lee (34:55), and Aaron Sabal (39:09).

RELATED STORIES:

Torregosa breaks 14-year-old Prisaa record in gold medal win

Palarong Pambansa 2024: Paraase shares emotional gold medal win

A triumph beyond victory

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP