Cebu City will only host Pasigarbo, no budget set aside for event

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Following the success of Cebu City’s hosting of Palarong Pambansa, the city government has assured that it is prepared to host the Capitol’s event this Sunday, August 25 and 26.

Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia said on Monday that Cebu City was “very much prepared” for the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

In terms of the preparations, Garcia said the city was prepared considering that Cebu City recently hosted the Palarong Pambansa which took place last July 9 to 16.

“Gikan baya ta’g Palaro nga mas daghan baya to sila. In fact, sa Palaro, one school [has] about 1,000 people, mga athletes. Kani (Pasigarbo) maximum is 250 ra per school, so it’s more manageable for us and this is only three days,” Garcia said.

(We just hosted the Palaro and the participants were really many. In fact, one school during the Palaro [has] about 1,000 people, the athletes. This (Pasigarbo) maximum is 250 per school, so it’s more manageable for us and this is only for three days.)

He clarified that Cebu City’s role in the event was only to host it.

“Host ra gyud ta,” Garcia said.

(We are only the host here.)

Garcia also clarified that no money would be spent by the city government for the provincial event. But he said the city would take care in maintaining the cleanliness of the billeting quarters to be occupied by the contingents.

“Naa’y mo provide nila og tubig, so the City (through) the MCWD (Metropolitan Cebu Water District). For example, kurente sa billeting schools, it’s free kay ang VECO (Visayan Electric Company) may mobayad,” he said.

(There will be someone who will provide them with water, so the city (through) the MCWD (Metropolitan Cebu Water District). For example, the electricity of billeting schools, it’s free because VECO (Visayan Electric Company) will be the ones to pay that.)

Should the city government spend cash relating to the event, it will just focus on the services and enforcements to ensure that the hosting will be orderly.

“In terms of kwarta nga mapagawas [is] wala,” he said.

In terms of money if we have spent something on the event, the answer is No.)

Meanwhile, he also shared that there would be a guest contingent from Cebu City who would perform on Sunday, the Banauan Festival.

The Cebu Provincial Government earlier announced that a total of 51 contingents will join the Pasigarbo 2024. This includes the contingent from Lapu-Lapu City, which previously joined only as guest performers.

Food stalls will also be available during the event for the spectators. | with a report from Morexette Marie Erram

