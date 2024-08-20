Freediving instructor: How to appreciate Cebu’s rich marine life

CEBU CITY, Philippines— It’s no secret that Cebu boasts of many beautiful diving spots. Our marine biodiversity is one of the many things we Cebuanos take great pride in.

Both foreign and local tourists often add Cebu to their bucket list to experience the dive of a lifetime in our waters. One of the most famous diving spots in Cebu is Moalboal.

From scuba divers to freedivers, the waters of Moalboal have become a haven and an underwater sanctuary.

Underwater photographer and freediving instructor Niccolo Stevens took to his Facebook page to raise awareness and start a conversation about marine biodiversity, especially in his hometown of Moalboal.

Quick Tips:



Have a Plan



Before you dive, ensure you have a clear plan for where you’ll be freediving and what you intend to capture.

Remember, never dive alone!

Stick to your plan to avoid unnecessary wandering and minimize potential disturbances.

Practice Responsible Diving



Always follow local guidelines and regulations for underwater photography.

Engage in environmentally friendly diving practices to protect marine life.

Follow or contact local guides or diving instructors to ensure a safe and quality dive.

Spread Awareness



Share your underwater work responsibly, using it to educate others about marine conservation.

Highlight the beauty of underwater environments and emphasize the importance of protecting them.

By following these tips, you can capture stunning underwater images or videos while being a responsible steward of marine biodiversity. Freedive with us in Moalboal, Cebu,” Niccolo added.

Cebu’s underwater world is a treasure that we must all protect and cherish.

Whether you’re a seasoned diver or a beginner, let’s dive responsibly and help preserve the beauty of our marine ecosystems for future generations.

Share your journey and inspire others to do the same.

Dive in. Conserve. Inspire.