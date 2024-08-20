Don Bosco FC rules 18th Thirsty Football Cup men’s open title

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Don Bosco Football Club (FC) wrapped up a remarkable weekend by clinching the men’s open title at the 18th Thirsty Football Cup, to emerge as the undisputed team in the tournament.

The Bosconians’ victory in the men’s open championship wasn’t just another win; it was the crowning achievement that cemented the Don Bosco Greywolves’ dominance across multiple divisions.

With this incredible run, the Greywolves secured their third title in the tournament, having already claimed the boys’ 18 and boys’ 12 championships.

In a thrilling finale, Don Bosco FC outlasted Overtime FC in a nerve-wracking penalty shootout, winning 4-3 to hoist the championship trophy with JL Conde named the men’s open “Most Valuable Player” awardee.

The road to the title was anything but easy for Don Bosco FC.

They finished second in Group 8 with a 2-2 (win-draw) record, trailing only Manticao FC from Misamis Oriental, who topped the group with a 3-1 record.

TOUGH CHALLENGES

In the knockout stages, Don Bosco FC faced tough challenges. They overcame JR Impas FC-A in the quarterfinals, prevailing 3-1 in the penalty shootout. In the semifinals, they edged past Agwa Diwata FC with a narrow 1-0 victory, securing their spot in the finals.

Overtime FC also had their own tough journey to the finals, narrowly defeating Manticao FC 3-2 in a penalty shootout during the quarterfinals and then edging the University of San Carlos (USC) B team 3-2 in another shootout in the semifinals.

Beyond the men’s open division, the tournament saw standout performances from other teams. The visiting Waray FC emerged victorious in the 40-above category, while Crocs FC claimed the title in the players 8 division.

This year’s Thirsty Football Cup, organized by Thirsty Juices and Shakes and led by Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) Chairman John Pages, attracted an impressive 233 teams.

Teams from across the Philippines, including Koronadal, Panay, Iloilo, Negros, Dipolog, Bacolod, Bohol, Davao, and Misamis Oriental, competed in this three-day football extravaganza.

