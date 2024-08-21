Security preparation for Pasigarbo sa Sugbo almost 90% ready

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Four days before the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2024 celebration at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC), security preparations are now almost 90% complete.

“We’re almost 90 percent na this time. In fact, we have final coordination meeting with other agencies, units who will secure such a major event,” stated Police Colonel Antoinette Cañete, acting city director of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

A total of 51 participants in the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo will gather at the CCSC on Sunday, August 25, for the annual festival.

Before the ritual showdown, the delegates will be dancing in the streets on their way to the venue at 2:00 p.m.

To ensure the event proceeds smoothly, law enforcement officials have long drafted a comprehensive security plan.

More than 1,400 police officers will be deployed on the streets and at the venue on Sunday, according to CCPO Deputy Director for Operations, Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter.

In an earlier interview, Rafter said that the deployment of officers will begin at 10:00 a.m., as the delegates are expected to arrive at the assembly area by that time.

“Kinihanglan nato nga masayo pud atong mga kapulisan didto in order nga maclear na ang area para ig-abot sa mga contingent, limpyo na ug ready na kini sa mao nga aktibidades,” she added.

Meanwhile, the ritual showdown at the CCSC is expected to start between 5:00 and 6:00 p.m.

Cebu City Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, for his part, said that they are conducting daily meetings leading up to the event. Garcia visited the CCSC on Wednesday, August 21, to inspect the condition of the oval track.

When asked whether the track oval will remain undamaged during the festival, the acting mayor said that it is unlikely.

“We are not assured nga dili maguba ang track oval. Labi nag nagtukod silag stage like before, nagda silag mga puthaw, naa silay mga sakyanan, mga bug-at kaayo ilang gipangdala nga mga speaker ug unsa pa na diha, So there is no assurance nga dili maguba ang oval,” stated Garcia.

After noticing a few cracks in the rubberized track oval, he expressed dissatisfaction with the contractor’s work.

“It just shows no nga dili gyud kaayo ko satisfied sa trabaho sa kaning contractor ana nga oval. And that’s why I’m going there now also to check on that aspect. But rest assured, we will not pay him in full not unless masatisfy ko sa ilang trabaho,” said Garcia.

However, he assured that the CCSC track oval will undergo major repairs right after the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2024.

RELATED STORIES

Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2024: What to expect this year

Over 1,200 policemen to secure Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2024

Cebu’s Sinulog among top 3 festivals in Asia

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP