PMI prospects spar with world champion in Cebu training camp

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Iron sharpens iron. This is the mantra of four of PMI Bohol Boxing Stable’s top prospects as they intensify their training in Cebu, preparing for upcoming bouts later this year.

Leading the charge is the undefeated Gerwin “The Gladiator” Asilo, who recently claimed the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Oriental bantamweight title.

Asilo, alongside stablemates Angilou “Pinoy Ali” Dalogdog, Leonard Pores III, and Richard Laspona are training at the ZIP Sanman Boxing Gym in Cebu City and the Villamor Boxing Gym in Mandaue City.

READ: PMI Bohol boxers sweep MisOr amateur boxing event

Veteran matchmaker and trainer Edito Villamor confirmed that these promising Boholano fighters have bouts scheduled later this year, though the exact dates and locations are yet to be announced.

READ: Chinese pug Yeerjialahasi Laayibieke signs with PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions

PMI fighters

The PMI fighters also had the opportunity to spar with World Boxing Council (WBC) world minimumweight champion Melvin “El Gringo” Jerusalem, who is gearing up for his first title defense in September in Manila.

READ: PMI’s Virgel Vitor vows to rise again after K.O defeat

Joining them in the ring were other top talents from ZIP Sanman Boxing Gym, including Jeo Santisima and Esneth Domingo.

Asilo’s rise to prominence as an up-and-comer star from PMI was cemented with a second-round knockout victory over Thailand’s Surat Eaim Ong in Tagbilaran City on July 27, securing him the WBO Oriental bantamweight title.

With an impressive undefeated record of nine wins, including four knockouts, Asilo is considered one of PMI Bohol Boxing Stable’s brightest prospects.

Meanwhile, Laspona (6-0, 4KOs), Leonard III (3-0, 3 KOs), are also showing promise and are being groomed as future regional champions, alongside Dalogdog (9-0, 3 KOs).

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP