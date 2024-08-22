RTC urges erring notaries public to correct illegal practices

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Office of the Executive Judge of the Regional Trial court here met on Wednesday, August 21, 2024, the representatives of the several notaries public, whose offices are located within the vicinity of the Cebu City Hall.

This after Executive Judge Marlon Jay Moneva and Second Vice Executive Judge Anacleto Debalucos conducted a surprise ocular inspection of notarial offices near the Cebu City Hall premises on Aug. 9 and found out there were some who violated the 2004 Rules on Notarial Practice.

According to a Facebook post of RTC Cebu City, Moneva led the informal hearing which aimed to ‘address the alarming breaches of notarial duties and to reinforce the importance of adherence to the standards set by the 2004 Rules on Notarial Practice.’

“The erring notaries public were urged to correct their practices immediately and to remember the significance of the roles they play in the legal system and in the lives of the citizens they serve,” the RTC said.

Moneva reminded the involved individuals on the ‘gravity’ of the ‘violations and the potential consequences for the legal community’ as well as the public’s trust in the notarial system during the session.

Debalucos, who also chairs the Task Force Honesto Notario, also attended the session.

The RTC said the Task Force is ‘a special task force established to ensure the integrity of notarial practices within the city.’

“A notary public must always uphold their oath both as a lawyer and as a notary public…This is a matter of public trust, and any deviation from this oath undermines the very foundation of our legal system,” Debalucos told the notaries public.

He also reminded them the oath they have taken during their appointment as lawyers was not only for formalities but a ‘solemn vow to uphold the law and maintain the highest ethical standards.’

2004 Rules on Notarial Practice

Meanwhile, the RTC said that Moneva reminded the concerned individuals how serious his office is in upholding the mandate under the 2004 Rules on Notarial Practice.

“The next time I will be meeting with you here in court for allegations of violations of the Rules, I will be wearing my judicial robe, and you might not like what you will be hearing from me,” Moneva said.

According to the RTC, Moneva’s statement indicated that “any future meetings” will be “conducted with the formal gravity of judicial proceedings”and will leave “no room for leniency.”

At the end of the session, Moneva made the group retake their oaths as notaries public to remind them again of the responsibility they are holding in Cebu City.

“The proceedings concluded with a strong message: the Office of the Executive Judge is committed to ensuring that notarial practices in Cebu City are conducted with the utmost integrity, and that any deviation from the law will be met with strict enforcement actions,” the RTC said.

