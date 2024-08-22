Aboitiz Football Cup returns with eco-friendly 24th season

CEBU CITY, Philippines — After a four-year hiatus, Cebu’s football community will witness the return of the Aboitiz Football Cup, one of the country’s premier football tournaments.

The tournament, which will kick off its 24th season on September 14, marks the much-awaited homecoming for one of the Visayas’ most beloved sports events.

The last Aboitiz Football Cup was held in February 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic forced a halt to many activities, including this iconic tournament.

Although sports restrictions were lifted by mid-2021, Cebuano football enthusiasts were disheartened when the competition resumed not in Cebu, but in Batangas.

However, the organizers remained committed to bringing the tournament back to its roots.

At a press conference on Thursday, August 22, at The Outlets in Lapu-Lapu City, key figures from Aboitiz Foundation and the Central Visayas Football Association (CVFA) shared their excitement for the Cup’s grand return.

Ginggay Hontiveros-Malvar, Aboitiz Foundation’s President and Chief Reputation and Sustainability Officer of Aboitiz Equity Ventures, alongside Rodney Orale, CVFA President and Philippine Football Federation (PFF) Third Vice President, reiterated their commitment to making this season not only memorable but also innovative.

They were joined by Arlene Adeva, the senior AVP and head of communications of the marketing and branding of the Aboitiz InfraCapital and Jorenz Tanada, the head of corporate regulatory affairs of the Coca-Cola Beverages Philippines Inc. (CCBPI).

“We’re thrilled to celebrate the return of the Aboitiz Football Cup to its home in Cebu. This event has always been about sportsmanship and camaraderie, but we’re taking it a step further this year by focusing on sustainability, which is a core value for the Aboitiz Group,” said Hontiveros-Malvar.

Orale shared the same excitement of the local football community, noting the strong anticipation for the tournament’s return.

“When people heard that the Aboitiz Football Cup was coming back, there was an immediate rush to reserve spots, even before registration was officially announced. This event is where many of our top Cebuano footballers got their start,” he said.

Innovations

The 24th season of the Aboitiz Football Cup will feature several new elements that sets it apart from previous editions. This year, the tournament will expand beyond Cebu, with additional legs in Davao, Batangas, and Tarlac.

Champions from these regions will converge in Cebu for an exhibition match, making the event a truly nationwide tournament.

However, the Cebu leg will be the lone leg to use league-type, 11-aside format, whereas the rest of the legs that will follow a festival-type competition.

In a pioneering move, the Aboitiz Foundation has also tapped CCBPI to launch the “Wasteless Campaign.”

This initiative encourages participating teams to collect and recycle polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastic bottles, which will be distributed to designated collection centers.

The team that collects the most PET bottles will receive a special award, further promoting environmental consciousness within the sports community.

Cebu venues

The Cebu leg, the heart of the tournament, will host games at several venues, including the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex, Don Bosco Technology Center (DBTC), Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC), University of San Carlos (USC), and the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

With over a dozen age groups ranging from six years old to 40-and-above, the tournament promises to be an inclusive one.

“We’ve always had separate tournaments in different regions, like Cebu and Batangas, which are more like football festivals. This year, we’re bringing all these events together under one big Aboitiz Football Cup, with legs in Batangas, Tarlac, and Davao,” Orale concluded.

