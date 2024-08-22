Man shot dead while asleep in Cebu City home

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A man died after he was shot in the head by an unidentified assailant while he was asleep inside his house in Sitio Kahuyan Alaska, Brgy. Mambaling in Cebu City on early Thursday morning, August 22, 2024.

The victim was identified as 34-year-old Gilbert Gelbolingo, a resident of the barangay.

In an interview with local radio station dyHP, the victim’s uncle, Eddie, disclosed that Gelbolingo was previously arrested for drug charges.

The uncle also narrated that he woke up at around 2 a.m. to go to the bathroom when he heard the sound of a banging door at his nephew’s house next door.

Eddie said that he then heard two gunshots, which prompted him to take a peek at the window from outside. He claimed that he saw a person inside the house. However, he could not make out the person’s face because the lights were turned off.

A few minutes later, Eddie found his nephew still lying down with blood gushing out of a gunshot wound on his forehead.

According to Eddie, the victim possibly returned to his criminal activities despite his repeated warnings as he had always been rebellious. The victim reportedly started his bad habits a few years after graduating as a criminology student.

Gelbolingo has been living near his relatives for years as his father died and his mother was living somewhere else.

The uncle added that he suspects that the motive behind the shooting was related to illegal drugs.

As of this writing, Mambaling police are conducting a follow-up investigation on Gelbolingo’s killing to identify and arrest the person responsible for his untimely death.

