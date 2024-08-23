Pagasa: Friday will be rainy, cloudy in most parts of PH.

MANILA, Philippines — It will be a cloudy and rainy Friday, August 23, as the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) expects cloudy skies and rain showers in most parts of the country.

Pagasa weather specialist Benison Estareja in an early morning update said that: “Ngayong umaga asahan po ang pag-ulan sa malaking bahagi ng southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao dahil sa mga convergence o salubungan ng hangin.”

(This morning, expect rain in large parts of southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao due to the convergence of winds.)

Estareja said that the southwest monsoon or “habagat”, which was weakened in previous days, would prevail again starting Friday noon.

“Kung ngayong umaga, asahan ang easterlies sa eastern section ng Luzon at Visayas, eventually pagsapit ng tanghali at hanggang sa long weekend ay iiral na muli ang habagat or southwest monsoon at itong habagat ay magpapaulan pa rin sa southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao,” he said.

(This morning, we are expecting the easterlies to prevail in the eastern section of Luzon and Visayas. By noon and until the long weekend, the southwest monsoon will prevail again and this southwest monsoon will bring rain to southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.)

Estareja said Pagasa is monitoring a possible low pressure area inside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR).

“Itong cloud clusters sa may parteng Mimaropa ay possibleng mabuo as shallow circulations or low pressure area,” he said.

(These cloud clusters in the Mimaropa part may become a shallow circulation or a low pressure area.)

Meanwhile, Pagasa is monitoring a weather disturbance outside PAR – Severe Tropical Storm named Shanshan.

Shanshan is 2,135 kilometers away east of Central Luzon, packing maximum sustained winds of 100 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 125 kph.

Estareja said Shanshan does not have a direct effect and is moving towards Japan.

Meanwhile, Pagasa did not raise a gale warning over any of the country’s seaboards.

