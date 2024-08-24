Saturday forecast: ‘Habagat’ to bring rains in dome parts of PH

MANILA, Philippines — Parts of the country will experience rain on Saturday due to the southwest monsoon, known locally as “habagat,” according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

“Itong hanging habagat ay magdudulot ng mga pag-ulan o ‘yung tuloy-tuloy na kaulapan at pag-ulan ngayong araw sa kanlurang bahagi ng southern Luzon, Visayas at sa Mindanao,” said Pagasa weather specialist Daniel James Villamil in a morning advisory.

(This southwest monsoon will bring rains or continuous cloudiness and rainfall today in the western part of southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.)

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, were forecast to have generally fair weather with chances of isolated thunderstorms.

Pagasa is also continuously monitoring the typhoon outside of the Philippine area of responsibility.

“Itong severe tropical storm Shanshan, international name nya (ay) Shanshan, kaninang alas-tres ng umaga, huli itong namataan sa layong 2,055 kilometers silangan ng Central Luzon,” Villamil said.

(This severe tropical storm Shanshan, it’s international name is Shanshan, was last observed at 3 a.m. today, located 2,055 kilometers east of Central Luzon.)

He added that it is not expected to enhance the southwest monsoon.

As for predicted temperature ranges in key cities and areas of the country for August 24, Pagasa issued the following:

Metro Manila: 25 to 34 degrees Celsius (°C)

Baguio City: 17 to 25 °C

Laoag City: 24 to 32 °C

Tuguegarao: 25 to 34 °C

Legazpi City: 25 to 34 °C

Puerto Princesa City: 25 to 31 °C

Tagaytay: 24 to 32 °C

Kalayaan Islands: 26 to 32 °C

Iloilo City: 26 to 32 °C

Cebu: 25 to 32 °C

Tacloban City: 25 to 33 °C

Cagayan de Oro City: 24 to 32 °C

Zamboanga City: 25 to 32 °C

Davao City: 25 to 34 °C

No gale warning alert is raised in any parts of the country’s seaboards.

