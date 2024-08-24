World Travel Expo welcomes Travel Aficionados with great deals and discoveries

The Ad Asia Events Group fills Cebu with buzz and excitement as the Central Visayas leg of the World Travel Expo (WTE) kicks off at Ayala Center Cebu from August 23 to 25, 2024. The affair serves as a one-stop-shop for Sugbo Wanderers eager to explore Cebu and beyond through a diverse range of travel offerings.

Besides attracting a vibrant and enthusiastic crowd, the WTE showcases an impressive lineup of approximately 70 exhibitors from a wide array of sectors. Attendees can explore offerings from industries including leisure, hospitality, food, airlines, and more, highlighting the richness of the travel and tourism landscape.

“WTE intends to expand its vision and mission, discover more opportunities and as we gain more impact, we aid more people for their next travel,” cites Ad Asia Events Group OPC Managing Director, Miles Caballero.

Caballero also added that since the Cebu edition of the travel affair is celebrated within a mall, they expect visitors to relax, shop, and dine while booking their next travel destination.

Among the many brands present were local favorites such as Bai Hotel Cebu, Waterfront Hotel & Casino, The Bellevue Resort, BE Hotels and Resort, The Tent at Mandani Bay, PLDT, Sunlight Air, Quest Hotel and Conference Center Cebu, Best Western Plus, Marco Polo Plaza Cebu, Bayfront Hotel, Crimson Resort and Spa Mactan, and more.

From discovering the latest in luxury travel accommodations to exploring innovative dining options and special airline promotions, the expo provides a thorough snapshot of the travel industry’s many facets. Each exhibitor brings unique insights and opportunities, enriching the experience for all who attend.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the grand opening of the expo. Miles Caballero, Managing Director of Ad Asia Events Group OPC, led the ceremony alongside representatives from their supportive partners who helped bring the event to fruition.

Experience good travels with great discounts

Someone may ask, What’s an ideal trip? One that makes the “very demure” enjoy the outgoing trills of every destination and one that observes “very mindful” pricing.

As the World Travel Expo unfolds, visitors can look forward to a rich array of experiences and special offers designed to enhance their travel adventures.

Event participants can discover affordable travel service bundles, enjoy discounted accommodations, and grab exclusive deals. Whether you’re a seasoned traveler or planning your next trip with your family, the event offers something for everyone, even kids.

The WTE highlights Central Visayas’ growing role in the global travel and tourism industry, making it an essential destination for anyone looking to make the most of their travel experiences.

To know more about WTE, visit and message their official Facebook page or email [email protected].

