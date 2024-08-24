Rain expected in Cebu; Pasigarbo spectators urged to prepare

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Don’t forget to bring your umbrellas.

Pagasa Visayas has forecasted a higher chance of rain on Sunday, August 25, as Cebu celebrates Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2024, urging attendees to bring rain gears.

The weather bureau said it was likely for the rains to start today, August 24, and continue in the coming days.

According to Pagasa Visayas, Metro Cebu and the rest of the province can expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies, with occasional rain showers or thunderstorms throughout the day.

Wind velocity is forecasted from light to moderate, blowing from the west to southwest, with coastal conditions remaining slight to moderate. Temperatures are expected to range between 26 and 31 degrees Celsius.

Engineer Alfredo Quiblat, chief of Pagasa Mactan, said that the chances of rain on Sunday are notably high, with a probability of 60 to 80 percent.

Possibility of rain

He advised spectators planning to join the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo festivities to prepare for the possibility of rain by bringing umbrellas or other protective gears.

“The weather on Sunday could see mostly cloudy to cloudy skies with a high chance of rain. We recommend that attendees come prepared with appropriate rain protection,” Quiblat said in an interview.

For those planning to enjoy the event outdoors, it would be wise to keep an eye on weather updates and be ready for sudden weather changes.

Despite the potential for rain, the festivities are expected to proceed, with the Cebuano spirit ready to shine through any weather.

Looking ahead, Pagasa also provided a brief forecast for the following days. Monday, August 26, will see similar weather conditions with temperatures ranging from 27 to 32 degrees Celcius and light to moderate winds from the southwest. These conditions are expected to persist through Tuesday, August 27./ with reports from Niña Mae Oliverio

