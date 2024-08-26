Quiboloy ‘political backers’ told: Tell him to adhere to the law

MANILA, Philippines — The “political backers and influential supporters” of fugitive televangelist Apollo Quiboloy has been encouraged on Sunday by the Philippine National Police (PNP) chief, Gen. Rommel Marbil, to exemplify true leadership by advising him to adhere to the law.

Members of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KJC), which Quiboloy founded, are also told by the PNP chief to “align their actions with the teachings of the Bible” and to submit to lawful authority, as stated in Romans 13:1.

The August 24 operation in the KJC compound in Davao City where 2,000 members of the PNP served arrest warrants against Quiboloy and others have been condemned by Vice President Sara Duterte and her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte.

“I would like to take this opportunity to address the political backers and influential supporters of fugitive Apollo C. Quiboloy. I respectfully urge you to exemplify true leadership by advising Mr. Quiboloy to adhere to the rule of law and to address the accusations against him through the proper legal channels,” Marbil said.

“As a nation, we are all bound by the rule of law, and we must uphold these principles without exception. This matter transcends legal obligations; it serves as a testament to the principle that no one is above the law,” he added.

The PNP chief also told Quiboloy’s “political backers and benefactors” that “obstruction of justice and harboring a fugitive or being complicit in such actions are serious offenses.”

“The KJC and its members need to align their actions with the teachings of the Bible, which instructs us to respect and submit to lawful authority. As stated in Romans 13:1, ‘Let every person be subject to the governing authorities. For there is no authority except from God, and those that exist have been instituted by God,’” Marbil said.

In a separate statement, the PNP said there are “no fatalities directly resulting from the actions of law enforcement.”

Police explained that 51-year-old food vendor Edwin Escubido Cababat lost consciousness during the raid and was brought to a medical center by Davao police personnel at 5:56 a.m. on August 24. However, he was declared dead on arrival due to “an underlying medical condition.”

Marbil said the PNP extends its heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of Cababat.

“It is important to clarify that this incident was isolated and had no direct connection to the operation itself,” he added.

The PNP also clarified that the operations were not an attack against the KJC or its religious beliefs.

“We urge Pastor Quiboloy and his co-accused to surrender peacefully to prevent any further escalation. Their security and safety will be fully ensured. We also call upon all supporters to cooperate with law enforcement to promote the safety and well-being of everyone involved,” the PNP said.

“The law applies equally to all, and any attempt to evade justice undermines the very foundation of our society. I encourage KOJC members to act by their faith and to refrain from allowing themselves to be used in ways that contravene the rule of law,” Marbil said.

