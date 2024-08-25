Health officials monitor suspected mpox case in N. Samar

TACLOBAN CITY – Health authorities in Northern Samar are monitoring a suspected case of monkeypox, a 24-year-old man in Catarman town.

According to separate advisories issued by the Provincial Health Office (PHO) and the Municipal Health Office (MHO) of Catarman on Sunday, the patient has been experiencing symptoms of monkeypox, including a two-week fever, body weakness, and vesicular rashes.

“We have one suspected monkeypox case—a 24-year-old man who has presented with fever, body weakness, and vesicular rashes over the past two weeks,” the advisories read.

“Rest assured, our surveillance systems are fully operational, allowing us to closely monitor the situation and safeguard our community from potential health risks,” they added.

Contact tracing

Dr. Myrna Trongcoso, Catarman municipal health officer, said contact tracing and confirmatory tests are being conducted to determine if the patient has monkeypox.

The patient has no travel history.

He has been in isolation at the Northern Samar Provincial Hospital in Catarman since Saturday night, according to Rei Josiah Echano, head of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office.

Echano also said the patient had recently contracted dengue fever, which shares some symptoms with monkeypox, such as body malaise and high fever.

Remain calm

Gov. Edwin Ongchuan has urged the public to remain calm, emphasizing that confirmatory tests are ongoing and that monkeypox does not easily spread from person to person.

The regional office of the Department of Health (DOH) has yet to issue an official statement regarding the suspected monkeypox case.

Boyd Cerro, head of the Regional Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit, said the DOH has not yet investigated the case.

He also reminded that public that monkeypox can be transmitted through skin-to-skin contact and can be fatal if not treated promptly.

