Dumanjug receives P200,000 financial assistance from Capitol

This is for the town's audio van which was destroyed by a fire before the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Following the fire that burned their contingent’s audio van (float) shortly before the official start of Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2024 on Sunday, the Capitol extended cash assistance to the municipal government.

Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia handed over the P200,000 financial aid to Dumanjug Mayor Gungun Gica during the awarding ceremony of Pasigarbo at the Cebu City Sports Center on Monday evening.

Aside from the cash aid, Garcia also recognized Dumanjug through a ‘Special Certificate of Recognition’ for “demonstrating exceptional resilience and spirit in the face of unforeseen challenges.”

The Dumanjug contingent was able to rework on a new float immediately using a multicab, after their original truck caught fire just hours before the start of the street dancing competition in the afternoon.

Moreover, Garcia also announced that she would pledge her one-month worth of salary to the municipal government.

Dumanjug’s entry was the 4th contingent representing the Bisnok Festival.

In a Facebook post yesterday evening, Gica expressed his gratitude to the Provincial Government and praised the resiliency of their contingent.

“In the face of adversity, Dumanjug stood tall. Just hours before the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2024 street dance competition, our beloved Bisnok Festival Float was tragically burned to ashes. Yet, our contingent showed the true essence of being Cebuano—resilient, committed, and unstoppable. Even without music, we danced with heart, pulling off an unforgettable performance at the Main Grand Showdown

“As mayor, I am incredibly proud of each and every one of our contingent members. Your unwavering dedication and passion turned what could have been a setback into a moment of triumph. You embody the spirit of Dumanjug, and we are all inspired by your strength and unity. A heartfelt thanks to all the dancers and creative minds behind the Bisnok Festival. Your hard work and creativity shine through, proving that no challenge can dim our light,” Gica wrote.