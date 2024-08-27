Rubin falls short vs top-ranked Vietnamese in ASEAN C’ships

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Toledo City’s chess prodigy Apple Rubin came up short against a top-ranked Vietnamese player in the seventh round of the 22nd ASEAN+ Age-Group Chess Championships 2024 held in Vientiane, Laos, on August 27.

The 14-year-old Rubin, representing the Philippines in the girls-14 division, faced off against the formidable Women’s Candidate Master (WCM) Le Xuan Hien Dang from Vietnam.

Rubin aimed to turn the tables and secure a monumental upset. But despite her best efforts and a fierce battle on the board, Rubin’s determination wasn’t quite enough to inflict WCM Dang’s first defeat after seven rounds.

The Vietnamese’s victory kept her firmly in the lead of the 14-player competition.

Though Rubin slipped from fifth to sixth place following her third defeat, with 3.5 points accumulated, her performance continues to showcase her huge potential.

Her coach, Jeah Gacang, founder and team manager of the Toledo Xignex Trojans, praised her determination in her first ever tournament abroad.

“She fought well ani nga game pud. Maka-proud gihapon kay naabot sila sa endgame, and galisud gyud iyaha kontra,” said Gacang.

As she prepares to face Vietnamese player Nguyen Bao Linh Vu in the eighth round, Gacang remains optimistic about her chances in the upcoming rapid and blitz competitions.

Currently, Iana Angela Sotaridona leads the Filipina contingent in the girls-14 division with 4.0 points, holding third place.

Nguyen Bao Linh Vu is in second place with 4.0 points as well, while WCM Dang stands unchallenged at the top with 7.0 points.

