Cortes accepts suspension, questions implementation

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Suspended Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes has accepted the suspension order despite raising questions about the procedure of its implementation.

Cortes stated that while he will comply with the order, he is confused about how it was executed by the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG).

“Kay daghan na kaayo atoang nasugatan nga suspenso, aduna gyu’y kuyog nga implementing order. Kini is so unique nga bisan kami naglibog, hasta sila ang national ug region. Mao na atoang gicomply but with a question,” said Cortes.

According to the memorandum issued by DILG 7 Director Leocadio Trovela on August 24, addressed to Bercede, it was stated that the “Vice Mayor assumes as Acting Mayor based on the rule of automatic succession.”

The memorandum also notes that the “dispositive portion of the Ombudsman’s decision did not clearly state that the DILG Secretary is directed to implement the same against the respondent (Cortes).”

“Nonetheless, to exercise further diligence on the matter and in order not to cause delay in public service, you are hereby directed to verify the status of implementation in the field and ensure that upon verification that a vacancy exists, the Vice Mayor assumes as Acting Mayor based on the rule of automatic succession,” reads part of the memorandum.

It further stated that upon verification, it was determined that the decision was delivered on Aug. 21, resulting in a vacancy in the position.

Under Section 46 (a) of the Local Government Code, Bercede is immediately to function as the City Mayor in an acting capacity.

The Ombudsman suspended Cortes for one year without pay due to grave misconduct after he allegedly appointed an officer-in-charge for the City Social Welfare Services Office (CSWSO) in 2022, which was deemed unlawful.

Cortes said they are preparing to file for reconsideration.

He also did not dismiss the possibility that his suspension is politically motivated, emphasizing that his case is administrative and not related to corruption.

Earlier, Acting Mayor Bercede suggested that politics might be behind the suspension, noting that opposition trolls had been implying as much.

Cortes visited Mandaue City Hall on Tuesday, Aug. 27, to assist Bercede with the transition of duties.

“Pinangga gyud namo ang Dakbayan sa Mandaue nga padayun ang serbisyo. Gihan-ay gyud nato ang transition team, atoang gi-abagan si Acting Mayor. I am confident that under Acting Mayor Glenn Bercede nga ang Mandaue hapsay,” he said.

Cortes also mentioned that personnel from the City Mayor’s Office and department heads have pledged their full support to Bercede.

Bercede earlier stated that there would be no changes and that all of Cortes’ programs and projects would be implemented as planned.

