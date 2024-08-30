Brgy. Bil-isan wins Hudyaka sa Panglao 2024

Barangay Bil-isan was chosen as the ritual showdown champion of the 39th Hudyaka sa Panglao held on Wednesday, Aug. 28, in Panglao town, the tourism jewel of Bohol province.

Bil-isan defeated nine other contingents as it defended its 2023 title. The contingent also won best in costume, best in musicality, best in choreography and best in street dancing.

Placing second was Brgy. Tangnan that was also named second placer in the best in street dancing competition, followed by Brgy. Bolod on third place.

READ: When in Panglao, you can also go karting

Hudyaka sa Panglao is held every August 28 in honor of the town’s patron saint, St. Augustine.

This year’s celebration was extra special because of the centennial celebration of the San Agustin Parish Church.

READ: Panglao mayor orders closure of resort after Korean tourist drowns

“Hudyaka” means merrymaking or revelry in Cebuano.

“This is our way of expressing our gratitude to San Agustin for a wonderful harvest and for all the good things he showered to Panglao and its people,” Mayor Edgardo “Boy” Arcay said.

READ: Resort charges mayor due to excessive force during closure

Moreover, he said that the festival was organized to serve as an opportunity to also showcase the Panglaoanons way of life and rich cultural and heritage.

Arcay said their town has so much more to offer other than its white sand beaches and the beautiful dive spots that they are known for.

Anthony Ceniza, the town’s culture and arts officer, said that the Hudyaka sa Panglao that started in 1985 is now considered as the oldest festival in the province of Bohol.

“It is one of the local festivals that the Bohol province always looks forward to boast its local tourism,” he added.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP