Panglao mayor orders closure of resort after Korean tourist drowns

TAGBILARAN CITY, Bohol —The Panglao municipal government in Bohol province temporarily shut down a beach resort in the town for alleged violations of safety protocols.

Espacio Resort, located at Sitio Daorong in Barangay Danao, was closed after a Korean tourist drowned at the resort’s swimming pool last Nov. 13.

Panglao Mayor Edgardo Arcay said the resort’s operation would remain suspended pending investigation and until the cause of the drowning had been determined.

“The safety and security of all guests and visitors in our municipality remain our top priority, and we must ensure that all necessary measures are in place to prevent such incidents in the future,” said Arcay in his letter to Marlon Muñez, corporate owner of Espacio, dated Nov. 22.

“Please understand that this decision is not made lightly but is necessary to uphold the standards of safety and compliance expected of all businesses operating within Panglao,” he added.

Police reports showed that Yongjun Cho, 41, a South Korean, went swimming in the pool with his family and was later found unconscious in the deepest part of the pool.

Initial investigation by the Panglao police revealed that the victim and his wife had taken alcoholic beverages by the poolside before he jumped into the pool for a swim.

The Inquirer has reached out but was unable to get the comment of the resort’s management.

But in a letter to Arcay on Nov. 22, Karen Valiente, officer in charge of Espacio, said there was no lifeguard on duty during the incident.

She said that to prevent future incidents, the management was taking corrective actions, such hiring of a new licensed lifeguard and enhanced surveillance by installing additional CCTV cameras strategically around the pool area for improved monitoring and swift response to potential risks.

The resort management would also put up adequate signages around the pool area to furnish guests with vital safety information and guidelines, Valiente added.

“Our commitment to the safety and well-being of our guests remains paramount,” Valiente said.

