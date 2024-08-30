Suzara is new Asian Volleyball Confederation president

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Philippines will soon be well-represented in the international volleyball stage after its very own Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) chief Ramon “Tats” Suzara was elected the new president of the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC).

Suzara was officially elected on Friday, August 30, during the 25th AVC General Assembly, Congress, and Election at the Grand Fourwings Convention Hotel in Bangkok, Thailand.

In a decisive victory, Suzara outpaced his sole challenger, Qatar’s Ali Ghanem Al-Kuwari, securing 48 out of the 63 total votes. Al-Kuwari garnered 15 votes, with 20 votes cast by proxy and representatives from Brunei and Mongolia absent.

Ninth AVC president

Suzara, who will serve a four-year term, is set to become the ninth president of the AVC. He follows in the footsteps of Nemesio Yabut, the first Filipino to hold the position from 1976 to 1979.

“The greatest boost shall be derived from the region’s grand tradition and rich history in volleyball,” Suzara said.

“The legacy of inspiring wisdom and nurturing leadership of previous administrations will be carried on, even as the AVC story continues to unfold.”

Suzara succeeds Indonesia’s Rita Sibowo, who led the organization from 2020 to 2024.

“I thank everyone who has trusted me, and as president, my work has just begun,” Suzara added.

Suzara was joined at the Congress by PNVF chairman Dr. Arnel Hajan, vice president Ricky Palou, and secretary-general Donaldo Caringal. In his remarks, Suzara extended his appreciation to his opponent: “Thank you very much to my AVC family. To Mr. Ali [Ghanem Al-Kuwari], we will always be family.”

Suzara elevating Philippines’ status

As a pivotal figure in the PNVF, Suzara has been instrumental in elevating the Philippines’ status in international volleyball.

He was the driving force behind “Alas Pilipinas,” the moniker for the Philippine national volleyball teams for both men and women.

A key achievement under his leadership was the bronze medal win by the Philippine team at the AVC Women’s Challenge Cup, hosted in Manila last year.

Suzara’s commitment to the sport was also evident during the 2024 Palarong Pambansa in Cebu City, where he, along with Cebuana volleyball stars Sisi Rondina and Thea Gagate, supported the volleyball tournament and provided equipment to each delegation.

Looking ahead, Suzara has promised to bring the Alas Pilipinas women’s team to Cebu for an exhibition match against the reigning Cesafi champions, the USJ-R Jaguars, later this year.

