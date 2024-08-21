LTO-7: Comply with guidelines on improvised, temporary plates or else…

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) will start apprehending vehicles that fail to comply with the guidelines on improvised and temporary plates on September 1, 2024.

In a press release shared to the media on Wednesday, August 21, 2024, the LTO-7 said the mandate was in accordance with implementation of LTO Memorandum Circular No. VDM-2024-2721, ‘which outlines the guidelines for the use of improvised and temporary motor vehicle/motorcycle plates nationwide.’

“The implementation of these new guidelines is a crucial step towards achieving this goal. We urge all vehicle owners to comply with the new regulations and secure the necessary permits to avoid any inconvenience,” said LTO-7 Director Glen Galario.

Last July 1, the LTO Assistant Secretary Vigor Mendoza II, issued the Memorandum Circular No. VDM-2024-2721 which also revoked Memorandum Circular No. JMT-2023-2400 or the “Use of improvised temporary/motor vehicle plates.”

The July 1 memorandum laid out the guidelines of the usage of non-LTO issued plates covering the improvised plates, temporary vintage vehicle plates, temporary plates for new four-wheeled motor vehicles, and temporary plates for motorcycles.

Guidelines on improvised and temporary plates

Based on the memorandum, the use of non-LTO issued plate number shall only be allowed in the following instances:

Improvised Plates

For this purpose, improvised plates shall refer to plates which may be made by the vehicle owner while awaiting for the replacement of their lost or mutilated plate number. The concerned LTO District/Extension Office, which processed the duplicate plate request, upon submission of the owner of the necessary requirements, shall issue the corresponding authority/permit to use improvised plate and shall be valid until the actual plate is available.

The improvised plate shall contain the assigned plate number of the vehicle and with the words “Improvised Plate” below it.

Temporary Vintage Vehicle Plates

The word “Vintage Vehicle” and model year must be reflected. Corresponding document authorizing the use of a temporary vintage vehicle plate shall no longer be necessary.

Temporary Plate For New Four-Wheeled Motor Vehicles

For this purpose, the temporary plate should reflect the assigned conduction sticker number.

The color of the temporary plates shall be in accordance with the MV classification.

For private motor vehicles, temporary plates must be on a white background with black alphanumeric. Electric and hybrid vehicles must also use a white background with green alphanumeric for their temporary plates.

While government temporary plates must use a white background with red alphanumeric.

However, the use of temporary plates for private MVs is valid only within a period of 15 days from issuance of sales invoice.

As for the use of temporary plates for motorcycles, reflecting the MV File Number is only allowed for motorcycles purchased before Jan. 1, 2023, the memo said.

“For New Motorcycles or those to be purchased after the effectivity of this Memorandum Circular, the use of temporary plate reflecting the MV File Number shall be valid only within a period of 15 days from issuance of sales invoice.”

Penalty for failing to comply with guidelines

Those who fail to comply with the guidelines issued in the memorandum will “be apprehended and the appropriate legal actions and penalties in accordance with existing laws and regulations shall be imposed.”

Under the Joint Administrative Order No. 2014-01, failure to attach improper or attachment/tampering of authorized motor vehicle license plates shall face a penalty of P5,000.

The LTO said the violation includes the attachment of any unauthorized plates or any accessory or device to and/or around the authorized motor vehicle license plate or any manner of attachment that impedes in any way the visibility or reflectivity of the authorized motor vehicle license plate.

Galario also reiterated that all motor vehicles and motorcycles shall be apprehended and appropriate legal actions and penalties by existing laws and regulations shall be imposed.

