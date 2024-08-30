Apple Rubin bags gold medal at ASEAN Chess C’ships finale

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Toledo City’s chess prodigy, Apple Rubin, capped off her remarkable journey at the 22nd ASEAN+ Age-Group Chess Championships 2024 in Vientiane, Laos, by clinching the gold medal in the blitz competition.

This triumph ensures her return home to the Philippines in glory after a challenging campaign.

The 14-year-old Rubin stepped onto the international stage for the first time.

Despite modest performances in the earlier events—finishing seventh in the standard and sixth in the rapid competitions—Rubin saved her best for last, delivering a stunning victory in the blitz competition on the final day.

Rubin dominated the nine-round blitz event, scoring a near-flawless 8.5 points out of 9, leaving her competitors far behind.

Her impressive performance earned her the top spot, with Vietnamese contenders Nguyen Bao Linh and Le Xuan Hien Dang trailing in second and third places, respectively, with 6.0 points each.

Fellow Filipina Iana Angela Sotaridona, who had earlier secured second place in the standard event, settled for seventh in the blitz with 5.5 points, while Anica Shey Dimatangihan finished 12th with 2.0 points.

Seeded sixth in the rapid round, Rubin’s journey to gold was marked by an extraordinary seven-match winning streak, during which she defeated formidable opponents, including top-seeded Nguyen Bao Linh Vu.

Her streak was briefly interrupted by a draw in the eighth round against Nhat Minh Dao, but Rubin bounced back strong, closing her campaign with a decisive victory over Vietnamese player Ha Trang Do in the final round.

Rubin’s gold medal is more than just a victory—it’s a statement.

Her path to Laos was fraught with challenges, including the need to raise funds to compete in her first international tournament. Additionally, issues with paperwork nearly derailed her participation.

Yet Rubin persevered, fueled by the unwavering support of her mentor and Toledo City’s chess program coordinator, Atty. Jeah Gacang, who accompanied her to Laos.

