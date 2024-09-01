FACES OF CEBU: Mary Yasmin Fabian, 16, Pasigarbo sa Sugbo Festival Queen 2024

CEBU CITY, Philippines— All eyes are on you, the spotlight is at its brightest, people are cheering your name, and all of a sudden, you feel like you are on cloud nine.

On cloud nine, you’re dancing and waving with kilos of costume on. You smile and endure the rain, the heat, and the pinching of your costume to give your best shot as a representative of your city as a festival queen.

And this year’s Pasigarbo sa Sugbo festival queen winner is just a 16-year-old dancer with big dreams!

Meet Mary Yasmin Fabian, a senior high school student and Carcar City’s representative for the festival queen title at Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2024.

Fabian, who grew up as a dancer in her hometown of Carcar City, wanted to step up her game and tried her luck to be her city’s representative this year.

“This has been a dream of mine for 2 years because of my passion in dancing and I honestly did not expect to grab the opportunity to represent Carcar City and also to win the title,” she said.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Fabian shared that she had to travel back home to Carcar City to audition for the part, as she is currently residing in Labangon, Cebu City.

During the screening, she danced and graced the judges in the best way she could.

This was personal for her. It wasn’t just her dream but also her grandmother Mary Armi’s dream.

“Ganahan jud ko mo join og pageants, kay na influence sad ko sa’kong Grandmother. Daghan siyag dreams for me. It has always been her dream for me to become a model or a beauty queen someday, and I am glad to share all of my achievements with her,” she added.

(I also like to join pageants because I was also influenced by my grandmother. She has many dreams for me. It has always been her dream for me to become a model or a beauty queen someday, and I am glad to share all of my achievements with her.)

Fabian is the youngest of three siblings and the only girl in the family.

At the young age of two, she was already joining amateur pageants and showing off her talent in dancing.

Despite the support from her team and family, Fabian felt the pressure during last Sunday’s competition. The fear of not being able to compete at her best clouded her mind.

However, her thoughts did not get the best of her, and she emerged victorious, taking home the title of this year’s Pasigarbo sa Sugbo festival queen.

“My message to the young pageant queens and soon to be never be afraid to step out of your comfort zone and be the best version of yourself and always keep your feet on the ground and always thank god for everything jud that’s all .”

Fabian’s win as Pasigarbo sa Sugbo festival queen is all about passion, hard work, and family love. From a little girl in amateur pageants to a festival queen at 16, she’s living her dream and making Carcar City proud. Her victory isn’t just hers—it’s a dream come true for her grandmother and everyone who cheered her on.