KAMPUTHAW INCIDENT

House falls into river after riprap wall collapses in Cebu City brgy

By: Wenilyn B. Sabalo - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | August 13,2022 - 06:24 PM

 

A portion of a house falls into the river in Purok 5, Barangay Kamputhaw, Cebu City. The incident happened after the heavy downpour early this afternoon, August 13. |

A portion of a house falls into the river in Purok 5, Barangay Kamputhaw, Cebu City. The incident happened after the heavy downpour early this afternoon, August 13. |

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two individuals were rescued in Purok 5, Barangay Kamputhaw in Cebu City, after a portion of their house fell into the river when a riprap wall at the bank of the river collapsed. The incident happened after a heavy downpour on early Saturday afternoon, August 13, 2022.

 Ramil Ayuman, Cebu City secretary on special projects and former Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) assistant secretary, said in a social media post on Saturday afternoon that the riprap collapsed around 2:40 p.m.

One of the individuals rescued was identified as Celestino Dignos, 79. The other individual was reported to be his son who is aged 51.

CDN Digital has yet to get the name of the second rescued individual.

“Si Konsehal Gilbert Cuyos, disaster chairperson sa Barangay Kamputhaw, nitataw nga taud taod na apektohan ang panimay ni Digos apil sa riprap structures sa maong lugar,” Ayuman said in his post.

(Barangay Councilor Gilbert Cuyos, disaster chairperson of Barangay Kamputhaw, said that it had been a while sinc ethe house of Dignos was affected by the riprap structures in the area.)

Here are some scenes of the incident:

Photos courtesy of Kamputhaw Barangay-based responders via Ayuman

A portion of a house in Purok 5, Barangay Kamputhaw, Cebu City has fallen into the river after a riprap wall collapsed due to the heavy downpour early this afternoon.

A portion of a house in Purok 5, Barangay Kamputhaw, Cebu City has fallen into the river after a riprap wall collapsed due to the heavy downpour early this afternoon.

Two individuals were rescued after a part of their house fell into river when a riprap wall collapsed early this afternoon, August 13 in Purok 5, Barangay Kamputhaw, Cebu City.

Two individuals were rescued after a part of their house fell into river when a riprap wall collapsed early this afternoon, August 13 in Purok 5, Barangay Kamputhaw, Cebu City.

RELATED STORIES
Cloudy, partly cloudy skies in Metro Cebu from Saturday to Monday – Pagasa
Cebu City hit by worst flood since Typhoon Odette
No fatalities due to flooding, says Cebu City DRRMO

Floods overwhelm Cebu City again

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter


Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: barangay Kamputhaw, Cebu‬, Cebu City, Cebu Daily News, cebu news, collapsed riprap, House, house fell, riprap, river

Subscribe to our regional newsletter


We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.