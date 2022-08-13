House falls into river after riprap wall collapses in Cebu City brgy

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two individuals were rescued in Purok 5, Barangay Kamputhaw in Cebu City, after a portion of their house fell into the river when a riprap wall at the bank of the river collapsed. The incident happened after a heavy downpour on early Saturday afternoon, August 13, 2022.

Ramil Ayuman, Cebu City secretary on special projects and former Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) assistant secretary, said in a social media post on Saturday afternoon that the riprap collapsed around 2:40 p.m.

One of the individuals rescued was identified as Celestino Dignos, 79. The other individual was reported to be his son who is aged 51.

CDN Digital has yet to get the name of the second rescued individual.

“Si Konsehal Gilbert Cuyos, disaster chairperson sa Barangay Kamputhaw, nitataw nga taud taod na apektohan ang panimay ni Digos apil sa riprap structures sa maong lugar,” Ayuman said in his post.

(Barangay Councilor Gilbert Cuyos, disaster chairperson of Barangay Kamputhaw, said that it had been a while sinc ethe house of Dignos was affected by the riprap structures in the area.)

Here are some scenes of the incident:

Photos courtesy of Kamputhaw Barangay-based responders via Ayuman