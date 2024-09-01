cdn mobile

Classes suspended due to Enteng, Camarines Norte on red alert

By: Rey Anthony Ostria - Inquirer Southern Luzon | September 01,2024 - 08:25 PM

Classes in all levels in public and private schools on Monday, September 2, in Camarines Sur are suspended due to tropical storm Enteng.

GUINOBATAN, ALBAY – Classes in all levels in public and private schools on Monday, September 2, in Camarines Norte are suspended due to tropical storm Enteng.

Camarines Norte Governor Ricarte Padilla suspended classes in the province on Sunday, September 1, when the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) hoisted tropical cyclone wind signal no. 1 over Bicol Region.

The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council was also put on red alert by Padilla due to possible effects of TD Enteng.

Sea trips to and from Camarines Norte were also suspended.

As of press time, Coast Guard Bicol has not recorded stranded passengers in Pandawan Fish Port in Mercedes town.

TAGS: Camarines Norte, Enteng, tropical depression
