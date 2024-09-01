Classes suspended due to Enteng, Camarines Norte on red alert

GUINOBATAN, ALBAY – Classes in all levels in public and private schools on Monday, September 2, in Camarines Norte are suspended due to tropical storm Enteng.

Camarines Norte Governor Ricarte Padilla suspended classes in the province on Sunday, September 1, when the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) hoisted tropical cyclone wind signal no. 1 over Bicol Region.

The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council was also put on red alert by Padilla due to possible effects of TD Enteng.

Sea trips to and from Camarines Norte were also suspended.

As of press time, Coast Guard Bicol has not recorded stranded passengers in Pandawan Fish Port in Mercedes town.

ALSO READ:

LPA becomes tropical depression ‘Enteng’ on first day of September

LIVE UPDATES: Tropical Depression Enteng

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP