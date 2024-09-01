LIVE UPDATES: Tropical Depression Enteng
CEBU CITY, Philippines — (UPDATED September 1, 2:18 p.m.) These are updates on Tropical Depression Enteng.
Please refresh this page for the latest stories.
LPA becomes tropical depression ‘Enteng’ on first day of September
CEBU CITY, Philippines — The low pressure area located in the east of Eastern Visayas has developed into a Tropical Depression as of 8 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 1.
This was according to the Tropical Cyclone Update of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) around 9 a.m.
It will be called “Enteng” and will be the fifth tropical cyclone to hit the country for this year.
