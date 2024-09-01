cdn mobile

LIVE UPDATES: Tropical Depression Enteng

By: CDN Digital September 01,2024 - 02:24 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — (UPDATED September 1, 2:18 p.m.)  These are updates on Tropical Depression Enteng.

The track and intensity forecast of Tropical Depression Enteng. | DOST_Pagasa

 

LPA becomes tropical depression ‘Enteng’ on first day of September

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The low pressure area located in the east of Eastern Visayas has developed into a Tropical Depression as of 8 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 1.

This was according to the Tropical Cyclone Update of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) around 9 a.m.

It will be called “Enteng” and will be the fifth tropical cyclone to hit the country for this year.

