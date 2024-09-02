8-month-old baby drowns in Naga City flood caused by Enteng
LEGAZPI CITY — An 8-month-old baby drowned in a flood caused by rains brought by Tropical Storm Enteng since Sunday night in Naga City in Camarines Sur province on Monday, Sept.2.
Naga City police said the parents found their daughter unconscious and floating in the flooded bedroom of their house in Barangay Calauag at 6 p.m.
The victim was immediately rushed to a hospital but was declared dead at 7:35 a.m.
Most of the villages in the business district of the city was submerged in floodwater due to the continuous heavy rains.
