cdn mobile

Alice Guo arrested in Indonesia, NBI confirms

By: John Eric Mendoza - @inquirerdotnet September 04,2024 - 08:29 AM

Alice Guo

MANILA, Philippines — Dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo was arrested in Indonesia, the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) reported.

NBI Director Jaime Santiago confirmed the arrest during a radio interview on dwPM Wednesday.

“Yun ang report sa amin, it looks like na hawak na ng Indonesian police,” Santiago said when asked to confirm Guo’s arrest.

(That is the report to us, it looks like she is now under the Indonesian police custody.)

READ: Alice Guo now in Jakarta, Indonesia – BI

Citing information from Santiago, Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian said Guo was arrested in Tangerang City, Jakarta, Indonesia, at 01:30 on September 4, 2024.

Article continues after this advertisement
“She is currently in the custody of the Indonesian Police at Jatanras Mabes Polri,” Gatchalian said in a statement to reporters.

Guo is expected to be returned to the country soon.

READ: Guo will struggle to flee Indonesia for Golden Triangle – Gatchalian

Santiago said Guo will first be taken to the Bureau of Immigration before being handed over to the NBI.

He added that charges will be filed against Guo before she is brought to the Senate.

“Syempre pa-file-an namin sya ng charges, criminal charges before turning her over to (the) Senate,” Santiago said.

(Of course we will file charges against her, criminal charges before turning her over to the Senate.)

Guo’s sister, Sheila Guo, and business associate Cassandra Li Ong have been arrested last month and are now detained in the country.

Shiela said she and Alice left the Philippines by boat.

The former mayor has been the subject of scrutiny over her alleged ties to Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator firms in Bamban. With a report from Charie Mae Abarca

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Alice Guo, arrested, NBI
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.