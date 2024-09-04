Alice Guo arrested in Indonesia, NBI confirms

MANILA, Philippines — Dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo was arrested in Indonesia, the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) reported.

NBI Director Jaime Santiago confirmed the arrest during a radio interview on dwPM Wednesday.

“Yun ang report sa amin, it looks like na hawak na ng Indonesian police,” Santiago said when asked to confirm Guo’s arrest.

(That is the report to us, it looks like she is now under the Indonesian police custody.)

Citing information from Santiago, Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian said Guo was arrested in Tangerang City, Jakarta, Indonesia, at 01:30 on September 4, 2024.

“She is currently in the custody of the Indonesian Police at Jatanras Mabes Polri,” Gatchalian said in a statement to reporters.

Guo is expected to be returned to the country soon.

Santiago said Guo will first be taken to the Bureau of Immigration before being handed over to the NBI.

He added that charges will be filed against Guo before she is brought to the Senate.

“Syempre pa-file-an namin sya ng charges, criminal charges before turning her over to (the) Senate,” Santiago said.

(Of course we will file charges against her, criminal charges before turning her over to the Senate.)

Guo’s sister, Sheila Guo, and business associate Cassandra Li Ong have been arrested last month and are now detained in the country.

Shiela said she and Alice left the Philippines by boat.

The former mayor has been the subject of scrutiny over her alleged ties to Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator firms in Bamban. With a report from Charie Mae Abarca

