Fisherman killed in shooting incident off Madridejos

CEBU CITY, Cebu — A fisherman died in a strafing incident involving a fishing vessel in the seawater of Madridejos town, Bantayan Island, on Tuesday, September 3, at around 5 a.m.

According to a report from the Madredijos Police Station, the sky blue fishing vessel with markings FB RJB was occupied by six individuals: John Ordas Azuelo, 26, the boat captain; Ronilo Ordas Azuelo Jr., 25, the chief mechanic; and crew members Alvin Tiam Ganelo, 36; Justin Alagaw Diamante, of legal age; Joel Cantilla Vitualla, 36; and Rex Galamporti Dela Cruz, alias “Dodoy,” 45.

All of them were residents of Barangay 9, Daan Banwa, Victorias City, Negros Occidental.

Dela Cruz died in the incident after sustaining gunshot wounds to various parts of his body.

They were fishing in the waters near Tanguiggue Islet in Poblacion, Madredijos, when a motorized banca with markings “Carles” on the front and “Gigante” on the rear suddenly approached them. The motorized banca was colored white and orange.

The banca was manned by four suspects who were allegedly armed. As they drew closer, the suspects tied a rope from their banca to the fishing vessel. The suspects allegedly told the boat captain that they had encroached upon a 12-kilometer area under their control and asked him to board their banca for a discussion.

The boat captain refused and instead started the engine of his fishing vessel. As the vessel maneuvered and attempted to turn, the suspects suddenly fired at them with long-caliber firearms.

The victim attempted to pull in their fishing net, but the suspects continued to fire, resulting in Dela Cruz’s immediate death.

The fishing vessel eventually managed to escape and return to its origin.

The Madredijos Police Station is currently conducting a further investigation into the incident and is still determining the identity of the suspects.

