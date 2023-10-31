Unattended candles cause fire that kills two kids in Carmen, Cebu

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital | October 31,2023 - 08:49 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Two kids aged 8 and 5 died when a fire broke out inside their house because of candles left unattended in Carmen town, northern Cebu on Monday evening, October 30, 2023.

The two kids died after they allegedly got got trapped inside their house that caught on fire in Purok Bas, Dawis Norte.

The victims were siblings. They were sleeping when the fire broke out.

Police Chief Master Sergeant Arniel Manos, investigator from the Carmen Police Station, stated in his report that the fire was reported to authorities at around 9:30 p.m.

Two other kids escape fire

He said that the victims were asleep along with their an older sibling and a younger sibling when their house caught fire.

In the police report, the house was described as a shanty made of light materials.

The victims’ eldest sister reportedly managed to escape from the blaze while carrying their 2-year-old youngest sister on her arms, added Manos in the report.

However, the other two kids were not fortunate and were left trapped inside the burning house.

The report disclosed that at the time of the incident, the children’s parents were at a neighbor’s house.

It also revealed that the fire broke out due to unattended candles used as their temporary source of light inside the house.

Carmen is a third-class municipality located 41 kilometers northeast of Cebu City.

