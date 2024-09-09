Viloria, Bueno-Ranido duo rule 2024 SUGBU Grand National Doubles Open

By: Glendale G. Rosal - CDN Digital Correspondent | September 09,2024 - 06:48 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Maeng Viloria of the Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) defended their home turf by winning the mixed open masters title in the 2024 SUGBU Grand National Doubles Open held at the SM Seaside City Cebu on Saturday, September 7.

Viloria narrowly defeated Micco Necesario of the Sugarland Tenpin Assn Inc. (STAI). – Bacolod City in a nail-biting championship match that ended with a 257-256 pinfalls favoring SUGBU’s Viloria.

Necesario, a top-notch youth bowler from Bacolod City, put on a good fight after scoring a turkey or three strikes in the last frame to even the scores.

However, Viloria emerged victorious for having a bigger handicap points of 12 over Necesario’s nine.

The win not just put Viloria on top, but also earned him a whopping P50,000 purse, while Necesario pocketed P30,000.

Necesario’s teammate Syd Vista finished third, while SUGBU’s GJ Buyco settled for fourth place followed by SUGBU-Pagcor’s Jomar Jumapao.

MIXED DOUBLES CHAMPS

In the mixed doubles event, SUGBU bowlers Manny Bueno and Nestor Ranido emerged as champions.

This was after they defeated fellow SUGBU bowlers Joma Avila and Clyde Lim, 481-412, pinfalls in their championship match.

Ranido scored 262 pinfalls, while Bueno finished with 219 pinfalls in their one-game championship showdown.

MJ Villa and Rommel Calipay claimed the third place honors after they lost to Bueno and Ranido in the semifinals.

Bueno and Ranido walked away with P120,000 cash prize, while Lim and Avila secured P60,000 purse.

The other categories of the ongoing 2024 SUGBU Grand National Doubles Open is currently happening as of this writing.

