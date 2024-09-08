Apollo Quiboloy has been arrested – Abalos

MANILA, Philippines — Fugitive televangelist Apollo Quiboloy has been arrested, Interior and Local Government Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. revealed on Sunday.

Abalos bared the news in a short Facebook post but did not reveal details of Quiboloy’s arrest.

“NAHULI NA PO SI APOLLO QUIBOLOY,” his post said.

He likewise posted a photo of the religious leader with the same caption.

Quiboloy is wanted for child abuse, sexual abuse, and qualified trafficking cases.

A Davao Regional Trial Court ordered the arrest of Quiboloy and his five subordinates on April 3. They are facing charges of violating the Anti-Child Abuse Law, specifically the provision on sexual abuse of minors and maltreatment.

Days later on April 11, a Pasig City court also issued a warrant for the arrest of the self-proclaimed “appointed son of God” for qualified human trafficking, a nonbailable offense.

Last August 24 around 2,000 members of the Philippine National Police (PNP) raided the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KJC) compound in Buhangin District, Davao City to serve arrest warrants against the religious leader.

Authorities first raided the KJC compound last June 10, but members of the religious sect prevented them from entering.

