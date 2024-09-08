Rosano leads Artera Builders to a dominant win over Matia’s Foodhaus

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Zaoinyl Rosano delivered a stellar performance, scoring 25 points, to power Artera Builders to a commanding 93-74 victory against Matia’s Foodhaus in the Elite Division of the Mandaue’s Pride Basketball Association (MPBA) Commissioner’s Cup Season 3, held on Saturday, September 7, at the Cebu Port Authority Gymnasium.

Artera Builders improved their record to 2-1, while Matia’s Foodhaus fell to 1-2.

Rosano shot an impressive 9-of-13 from the field, including six three-pointers from nine attempts.

He also contributed five rebounds and one steal in his standout game.

Teammate Mark Leonard Solonia added 22 points, while Joseph Cabahug and Justine Dacalos each contributed 10 points to the win.

Despite the efforts of Matia’s Foodhaus, led by Kyle Dajalos’ game-high 26 points, they were unable to overcome Artera’s dominance.

PREMIER DIVISION

In the Premier Division, HomeSourced and Welec secured crucial wins in their respective matches.

HomeSourced edged out Urestore, 68-63, improving to 2-2 on the season.

Alberto Talisay led the team with 14 points, supported by Isabello Almohallas and Bolyn Hilario, who chipped in 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Urestore, now 1-3, saw contributions from Steven Cabanday and Sherwin Resilla, each scoring 12 points.

Meanwhile, Welec overwhelmed Slowgrind with a 104-81 rout, also advancing to a 2-2 record.

Carlo Bacalos delivered a double-double with 20 points and 13 rebounds, while Mark Monte and AJ Gabato added 13 and 11 points, respectively.

Gerard Matthew Colina posted 24 points, and MacMac Molina scored 14 for Slowgrind, who dropped to 0-3.

